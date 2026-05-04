'Disgusting': Sen. Mike Lee Mocks Elizabeth Warren Using Murder Of O.J. Simpson's Wife

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) faced backlash after he used the death of Nicole Brown Simpson to mock Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over the abrupt shutdown of Spirit Airlines.
'Disgusting': Sen. Mike Lee Mocks Elizabeth Warren Using Murder Of O.J. Simpson's Wife
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsMay 4, 2026

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) faced backlash after he used the death of Nicole Brown Simpson to mock Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over the abrupt shutdown of Spirit Airlines.

In a Monday post on X, Lee shared a photo of O.J. Simpson and Brown Simpson, suggesting that Warren killed Spirit Airlines in the same way that many people believe the former football player murdered his wife.

Republicans have blamed Warren for the airline's downfall because she blocked a merger with JetBlue.

"Nailed it," Lee joked.

"I know as a journalist we don't express opinion. But it is disgusting for a United States Senator to make a joke like this about a colleague," MS Now columnist Eric Michael Garcia wrote. "The thing is, Mike Lee will never answer for this because he refuses to talk to reporters, and he knows a joke like this is morally disgusting. He's just completely cooked his brain on internet memes."

"Mike Lee stop making jokes involving Republicans murdering women," HuffPost reporter Paul Blumenthal noted.

"Are you f—ing kidding me?" longtime media professional Glenn Craven asked of Senate Republicans.

"@GOP horrible people," Democratic adviser Brian Allman lamented.

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