'That's Our House': Don Jr. Slammed For Bragging About White House 'Sleepover At Dad's'

Donald Trump Jr. was reminded that the White House was not his "dad's house" after he shared that he was having a "sleepover" with the commander-in-chief.

On Monday, the president's son shared a video of himself exiting Marine One with luggage for a stay at the White House.

"Sleepover at dad's house," he wrote on X. "It never isn't surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor."

People were quick to remind him that his father was only a temporary resident.

"You mean...sleep over at OUR house," Malachi Cross replied.

"I get that the red hats think it's hilarious. But it's the people's house, and that includes you. Even if he'll never see you as worthy of your name," another commenter agreed.

"That is quite literally OUR house. Not his. He's renting it out while destroying this country and quite literally destroying the house itself," a user named Jr. noted.

"Sleepover at daddy's house. Filming for likes. That's not Americana. That's arrested development," Malume complained.

"That's our house, not your dads," another commenter quipped.