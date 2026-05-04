Multimillionaire Rep To Struggling Americans: 'Endure A Little Pain' Over Gas Prices

You can't make this stuff up.
By Conover KennardMay 4, 2026

Rep. John Rose (R-TN), whose net worth is in the tens of millions thanks to his tech company's sale and other business ventures, casually told Americans facing higher gas prices that they need to "endure a little pain" because the president "correctly decided we had to stop Iran."

Nothing says "in touch with regular folks" like a multimillionaire shrugging off rising costs at the pump with a "suck it up, buttercup — it's for the greater good," on Newsmax. Especially when that greater good involves foreign policy decisions that hit working people's wallets the hardest, it's classic insulated-politician energy with a bulletproof wallet: the pain is always theoretical when your net worth has more zeros than most families see in a lifetime. Nauseating, isn't it?

"Is there anything you could say to the American people who are just struggling in the economy right now?" the Newsmax host asked. "They go, they fill up their tank of gas, and it's, you know, four plus dollars a gallon. What message would you like to send to everyone now?"

"Well, I think they should be hopeful about where we are," Rose insisted. "This recent unemployment announcement, the lowest unemployment since I was four years old in 57 years, I think, is a foreshadowing of what's coming. We have a robust American economy."

Fact check: We, in fact, do not have a "robust" economy, you weirdo.

"Yes, gas prices are high right now, but that's because the president, I think, correctly decided we had to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon to protect the future of our own country and to protect the safety and security of the world," he said. "We can't let Iran get access to nuclear weapons. The president recognized that, so we're gonna have to endure a little pain here."

Fact check: Fuck you, sir.

"But what we've got to remember is we don't have gas lines in this country because the president's policies, his all of the above energy policies, mean that despite the fact that the price of gasoline has been bid up because of what's happening in the Middle East, the supply here, at least in our country, is secure," he added.

Oh, sit down, rich guy, and take all of the seats. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Rep. John Rose: "Yes, gas prices are high right now, but that's because the president correctly decided we had to stop Iran, so we'll have to endure a little pain here"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-04T14:05:55.064Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon