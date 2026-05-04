Multimillionaire Rep To Struggling Americans: 'Endure A Little Pain' Over Gas Prices

Rep. John Rose (R-TN), whose net worth is in the tens of millions thanks to his tech company's sale and other business ventures, casually told Americans facing higher gas prices that they need to "endure a little pain" because the president "correctly decided we had to stop Iran."

Nothing says "in touch with regular folks" like a multimillionaire shrugging off rising costs at the pump with a "suck it up, buttercup — it's for the greater good," on Newsmax. Especially when that greater good involves foreign policy decisions that hit working people's wallets the hardest, it's classic insulated-politician energy with a bulletproof wallet: the pain is always theoretical when your net worth has more zeros than most families see in a lifetime. Nauseating, isn't it?

"Is there anything you could say to the American people who are just struggling in the economy right now?" the Newsmax host asked. "They go, they fill up their tank of gas, and it's, you know, four plus dollars a gallon. What message would you like to send to everyone now?"

"Well, I think they should be hopeful about where we are," Rose insisted. "This recent unemployment announcement, the lowest unemployment since I was four years old in 57 years, I think, is a foreshadowing of what's coming. We have a robust American economy."

Fact check: We, in fact, do not have a "robust" economy, you weirdo.

"Yes, gas prices are high right now, but that's because the president, I think, correctly decided we had to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon to protect the future of our own country and to protect the safety and security of the world," he said. "We can't let Iran get access to nuclear weapons. The president recognized that, so we're gonna have to endure a little pain here."

Fact check: Fuck you, sir.

"But what we've got to remember is we don't have gas lines in this country because the president's policies, his all of the above energy policies, mean that despite the fact that the price of gasoline has been bid up because of what's happening in the Middle East, the supply here, at least in our country, is secure," he added.

Oh, sit down, rich guy, and take all of the seats. Thank you for your attention to this matter!