Megyn Kelly: People Protest ICE Because They’re Too Ugly To Have Sex

I’m old enough to remember when Megyn Kelly decided to make a big splash by confronting Donald Trump over his misogynistic comments. During a 2015 presidential debate, she suggested that his temperament was not suited for the presidency because he had called women, “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.” She also noted that his “Twitter account has several disparaging comments about women’s looks.”

Not only has Kelly since embraced Trump, or at least has relaunched her career doing so, she has now adopted the misogyny as her own.

Media Matters caught Kelly smearing women (and men) on her SiriusXM show for standing up for Constitutional principles. The repulsive misogynist Adam Carolla was there to help.

“I don’t think any of these people are having sex,” Kelly declared about the protesters. Her “evidence?” Their looks.

KELLY: I think it's not coincidental that all these women are obese and unattractive with multiple piercings, no makeup, skin issues – Like, I'm sorry, but if you are, like, if you're having positive interactions with men where you're going to bed with them, and they're treating you well, and they're -- you know, you're enjoying it, and you feel the euphoria that comes after that, you're not going out there and looking at all these men as the devil enemies who you want to hurt and kill and stop. And same for the guys. These young men, we know that there's huge swaths of them who are not dating. They're not having sex with women. They're not drinking anymore. There's no release. It's not like when we were young in the late ‘80s, you know, where it was like a life of debauchery, but we were all happy! There's something wrong with these people today. These are mostly, like, millennials, late-end millennials, who I think all of them have deeply unhappy personal lives, and it's manifesting on the streets of Minneapolis.

Fellow pseudo-psychologist Carolla agreed, of course. He said, “You need relationships, you need to be attracted to somebody … and thus you don’t want to get arrested and held in a tank overnight because you want to be with your honeybunny.”

Did I mention that Carolla is divorced and has recently bad-mouthed his ex-wife?

“Also, you want to keep yourself together, you want to cut your hair, you want to lose five pounds. You want to get a good job. But you want them to be attractive.” Carolla continued.

Carolla further “diagnosed” the problem: Protesters don’t have hobbies! “This sounds corny, but people used to have hobbies, like 30-year-old guys were storing a car in the garage. They had a project," he said. "Women had a project. Women did things. They knitted and they sewed, and they built tree houses, and they gardened, and they were, like, physically engaged.”

“And book clubs,” Kelly added.