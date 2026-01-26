'Abolish ICE' Is Now The Centrist Position. Pay Attention, Dems

"If you want sane and effective immigration enforcement that doesn’t shame the nation on a daily basis—well, ICE is standing in the way of that."
By Susie MadrakJanuary 26, 2026

I can't believe that any sane Democrat is squishy on abolishing ICE. It's not just stupid, it's also bad politics. In a time of national crisis, timidity is not your friend. Via the New Republic:

A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that for the first time, a bare majority of respondents—46 to 43 percent—were in favor of abolishing ICE. But what’s more important, from the perspective of Democrats, is that 80 percent of Democrats were in favor of it. That puts “Reform ICE” at the business end of an electoral shellacking. The wine moms Democrats need to win anywhere aren’t having it with going soft on Trump’s hoodlums. If you bring a timid, half-measure response on ICE to the people whose bonds to one another have been forged in the fires of protecting their own neighbors from state violence, I promise: You will eat no small amount of shit.

It’s no wonder that a pretty broad swath of Democratic officials, from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton, have reached the correct conclusion that ICE is beyond redemption. Here we have a simple example of people who have seen what this agency is all about and understand what needs to be done. To be out here making the case that an outlandishly malevolent gang of brownshirts can be reformed will require a lot of explaining. And when you’re explaining, you’re losing.

The salient fact is this: What most of us see in ICE are people who are not fit to serve in any governmental capacity, many of whom should probably be in jail for serial violations of citizens’ constitutional rights and lawless corporal violence on the residents of major American cities. If you want sane and effective immigration enforcement that doesn’t shame the nation on a daily basis—well, ICE is standing in the way of that. They are a force for misrule. I’m not going to entertain the stupid notion that any of ICE’s current workforce can be meaningfully reeducated, and neither should you. It’s like suggesting a rabid dog can be retrained.

Abolish DHS. It was where the biggest pieces of shit were transferred to from all over the government. I had a front row seat to its creation. It's no damn good and never will be.

Jason O’Toole (@operationriskyou.bsky.social) 2026-01-25T02:25:46.372Z

Abolish ICE is now the moderate minimum position,

Prosecute ICE is where Dems should be at next.

Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T19:18:17.915Z

It is very disconcerting that Bill Kristol continues to lead the way:

I am past 'retrain ICE.' I am past 'reform ICE.' I am past 'abolish ICE.'

I am at 'imprison ICE.'

"Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) 2026-01-25T02:26:59.620Z

Voting NO on the DHS funding bill is the bare minimum.

Backing Kristi Noem’s impeachment is the bare minimum.

Holding law-breaking ICE agents legally accountable is the bare minimum.

ICE is beyond reform. Abolish it.

Ilhan Omar (@ilhanmn.bsky.social) 2026-01-25T21:59:03.804Z

YouGov is out with a new poll after ICE killed another person in Minnesota today. Abolishing ICE is now +5 among all adults, and **+12 among independents**

substack.com/@gelliottmor...

G Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris.com) 2026-01-25T02:10:17.370Z

people called me a brainwashed liberal for predicting this would happen two weeks ago www.gelliottmorris.com/p/support-fo...

G Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris.com) 2026-01-25T02:21:22.482Z

