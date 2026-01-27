Tim Walz: Trump 'Agreed' Minnesota Will 'Conduct An Independent Investigation'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) revealed that President Donald Trump has agreed to allow his state law enforcement agencies to "conduct an independent investigation."
Tim Walz: Trump 'Agreed' Minnesota Will 'Conduct An Independent Investigation'
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsJanuary 27, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) revealed that President Donald Trump has agreed to allow his state law enforcement agencies to "conduct an independent investigation."

On Monday, Trump first reported that he had "a very good call" with Walz despite ongoing acrimony between the two leaders over immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.

The president said he was on a "similar wavelength" with Walz and claimed the governor was "very happy" that border czar Tom Homan was coming to take charge of immigration operations in Minnesota.

In a statement, Walz later expanded on the president's readout of the call.

"The Governor made the case that we need impartial investigations of the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, and that we need to reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota," the statement from the governor's office said. "The President agreed that he would talk to his Department of Homeland Security about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is able to conduct an independent investigation, as would ordinarily be the case. The President also agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and working with the state in a more coordinated fashion on immigration enforcement regarding violent criminals."

"The Governor reminded President Trump that the Minnesota Department of Corrections already honors federal detainers by notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement when a person committed to its custody isn't a U.S. citizen," the statement added. "There is not a single documented case of the department's releasing someone from state prison without offering to ensure a smooth transfer of custody."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon