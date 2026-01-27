Trump Screams 'You Can't Have Guns. You Can't Walk In With Guns'

During a Trump gaggle in front of a very noisy Air Force One helicopter, Trump clearly said that you can't have guns at protests, which is a u-turn from the thoughts he had about Kyle Rittenhouse gunning down 2 men at a protest and injuring another.

I can't stand these press gaggles because it's hard to hear, but he clearly threw his rabid 2nd Amendment supporters under the bus with these comments.

TRUMP: With that being said, you can't have guns. You can't walk in with guns, you just can't. You can't walk in with guns, you can't do that. It's very unfortunate.

I am fully against open and conceal carry laws that permit people to walk around like it's 1865, but the laws in Minnesota are clear and in too many states in this Union.

Alex Pretti had his Constitutional and state right to have a gun in his possession when he was murdered by ICE agents.

The NRA refused to criticize Demented Donald and instead called for a full investigation. They did criticize Bill Essayli, "a top prosecutor in the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, posted on X that "if you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you. Don't do it!"Those remarks drew swift condemnation from the National Rifle Association, the US' leading gun lobby, which called them "dangerous and wrong" and urged officials to resist "making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens."

Well this is awkward. Who is putting people on a list now, @SarahHuckabee? Who is sending law enforcement to your front door? And who wants to take your guns? pic.twitter.com/aLZB1UV0tn — shelby (@thetrueshelby) January 27, 2026

Alex Pretti was a Good Guy With A Gun who was executed by a tyrannical government. So much for the whole idea of the Second Amendment, as imagined by our current Supreme Court and right wing politicians.

Here is a useful thread of times right-wingers have carried guns to protests. Save it for future reference.