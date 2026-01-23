Trump's Bruised Hand Not Normal

Bumping into a table wouldn't cause this severe a wound.
Trump's Bruised Hand Not Normal
Credit: Getty Images: Chip Somedevilla
By John AmatoJanuary 23, 2026

Trump was asked on Air Force One about his bruising.

"Are You, Okay?" a reporter asked. "I clipped it on the table,” Trump said. "I put a little, what do they call it? Cream on it. But I clipped it,” he explained.

"I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising," "When you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise."

Trump takes a ridiculous amount of aspirin, and it's beyond belief that bumping into a table would cause this severe bruising.

I took high doses of blood thinners and then aspirin after I broke my knee cap in a car accident and I bumped into many things rehabbing. It did not cause any bruising.

Fran thinks it's a wound from an IV.

What say you?

Open thread.

Discussion

