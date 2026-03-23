Air Canada Plane Collides With La Guardia Fire Truck, Two Pilots Dead

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a Port Authority fire truck after landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing the plane’s two pilots and shutting down all flights at the airport, officials said Monday.
Forty-one passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, Kathryn Garcia, the executive director of the airport operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said at an early morning news conference. She said that 32 of them had been released, and that some of the others had been seriously injured.