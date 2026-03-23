Air Canada Plane Collides With La Guardia Fire Truck, Two Pilots Dead

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a Port Authority fire truck after landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing the plane’s two pilots and shutting down all flights at the airport, officials said Monday.

Forty-one passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, Kathryn Garcia, the executive director of the airport operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said at an early morning news conference. She said that 32 of them had been released, and that some of the others had been seriously injured.

Audio from air traffic control when an Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York: "Stop Truck 1, stop!" "We were dealing with an emergency earlier and I messed up." — AZ Intel (@azintel.bsky.social) 2026-03-23T06:03:11.395Z

Close-up photo shows the cockpit badly damaged after plane collided with fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. — AZ Intel (@azintel.bsky.social) 2026-03-23T06:37:20.869Z

BREAKING: FAA says LaGuardia Airport in New York City closed, with ground stop issued after collision involving plane and fire truck. — AZ Intel (@azintel.bsky.social) 2026-03-23T04:48:13.372Z

WATCH: New video from LaGuardia Airport in New York City after plane collided with fire truck; multiple victims. — AZ Intel (@azintel.bsky.social) 2026-03-23T04:27:19.868Z