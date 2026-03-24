Boebert Posts 'You Can't Make This Stuff Up,' Then Proceeds To Make Stuff Up

"Called It!" the big dummy wrote.
Boebert Posts 'You Can't Make This Stuff Up,' Then Proceeds To Make Stuff Up
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMarch 24, 2026

Oh, Lauren, you silly, silly goose... chef's kiss to this one. "You can’t make this stuff up!!" she tweets, while literally making stuff up. ICE agents didn't magically teleport to Minneapolis–Saint Paul Airport and turn the TSA lines into VIP fast-passes. In fact, they weren't deployed there at all. Wait times were already short (as in, always have been lately).

"So, President Trump sends ICE agents to the airports across the country, and while the rest of our country has three-plus-hour waits—thanks, Democrats—Minneapolis Airport's TSA wait time right now is less than five minutes," the handsy Congresswoman falsely said. "Called it!"

The community notes under her post reads:

ICE agents are assisting TSA at some airports with long wait times due to the partial government shutdown. However, ICE has not been deployed to MSP, where wait times are currently less than 5 minutes and have remained short.

Sure, Nostradumbass, you keep on "calling it." Next, she'll be claiming the short lines were caused by sheer force of MAGA vibes and a stray "Let's Go Brandon" chant. You are an absolute legend of self-owning. Is she competing with Tommy Tuberville for the biggest dummy in politics? If so, well done, girl. So proud of you!

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