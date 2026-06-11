Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Our Failed Political Press
By TengrainJune 11, 2026

Above, The Communards perform, Don't Leave Me This Way.

On this date in 1776, the Continental Congress appointed a committee to draft the Declaration of Independence, with Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston as members.

No More Mister Nice Blog reports that the media refs have been successfully worked.

Steady, Dan Rather's substack, opines on the media via Barry Weiss, the Ellisons, and CBS.

Good Politics Bad Politics has something to say about the He-Man Woman-Haters Club, er, Republican Party's obvious misogyny.

Queerty says that the LGBTQ community needs Pride more than ever this year.

Bonus Track: Comedian Walter Masterson goes to MAGA Pride. Hypocrisy ensues.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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