FBI Epstein Tip: Trump ‘Knew And Funded Underage Sex Parties’

The Miami New Times found one heck of an interesting document in the Epstein files. It’s a June 21, 2021 summary of a phone call from someone claiming to have been “’ triggered’ as a victim” and who previously had “recordings of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell discussing marketing strategies for high-profile sex parties at the Donald Trump Golf Course.”

However, the tipster also told the FBI the recordings had been mailed to "a lawyer in the Cayman Islands. [Redacted] was part of the Sinaloa Cartel and worked closely with Epstein and Maxwell; however, he was able to walk away from the cartel due to his status with Epstein and Maxwell,” the FBI form states.

The recordings supposedly reveal that Trump “was aware of the underage sex parties and charged the house money of the golf course to fund the sex parties.”

The FBI's summary also states the tipster said he had “witnessed Robin Leach strangle a young girl during a sex party. He claims she is buried behind the 19th hole at the Donald Trump Golf Course. [Redacted] is aware of three separate occasions in which girls were murdered and buried there. He also said he had been threatened with ending “up in the hole as well.”

He also claimed to have given Maxwell the idea to put cameras at the golf course “to review the Cartel members and understand how to market the twelve- to fourteen-year-old victims to the Cartel.”

You can understand why the FBI may have been skeptical of these claims. But the FBI seems to have dismissed them without making any effort to verify or debunk them. “Other FBI summaries released by the Justice Department indicate complainants making similar allegations were ‘deemed not credible,’ and no publicly released records show that authorities excavated any Trump golf course or uncovered evidence supporting the claims,” Miami New Times said.

I don’t know the FBI’s criteria for deeming a tip credible enough to investigate. But I do know that Donald Trump has been acting so panicky over what may be in the files that one can only conclude he is trying to cover up something really horrible. The New York Times just released a long article about what it called the “White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files.” A related article states, “We discovered how the Epstein files consumed and often paralyzed the highest levels of the Trump administration, far more than the public knew.”

It’s long past time that we find out what the self-proclaimed pussy-grabber has been so desperate to hide.