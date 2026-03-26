Guerrilla Activists Perfectly 'Rename' Larry Ellison’s Superyacht

The British protest group Led by Donkeys has posted a video of their recent activism.

They tracked down Larry Ellison’s $160 million superyacht, the Musashi, on the French Riviera. A banner was pasted onto the superyacht’s side with its new name: “The Trump Propagandist.”

According to The Daily Beast, Ellison’s floating trophy of oligarchy is 288 feet long, has nine cabins, requires a crew of 23, and costs an estimated $15 million a year to maintain. Just think of how many people could get the needed food and health insurance for that amount!

As the activists’ speedboat is seen approaching Ellison’s behemoth in the video, a voice-over states that Ellison is the world’s sixth-richest man. He’s also a big supporter of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Trump recently handed the Ellison family control of TikTok in the U.S.,” the narrator says. “Almost immediately, pro-Palestinian voices were silenced.”

Now that the family also owns Paramount and controls CBS News, “The channel’s coverage of the attack on Iran has been notably pro-war,” we are told by the narrator.

The Ellisons “will soon own Warner Brothers, giving them control of CNN,” the narrator adds. She pointed out that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has recently complained about CNN’s coverage of Donald Trump’s attack on Iran, “saying he couldn’t wait for the Ellisons to take over the channel.” Trump listed the Ellisons’ takeover as “one of his wins.”

“And that is why we’ve renamed this superyacht 'The Trump Propagandist.' The billionaires are buying up the news to support their friends. The politicians are pitching our world into chaos and war. Then they jump onto their superyachts, accountable to nobody,” the narrator concluded.

Led by Donkeys has a history of rechristening yachts. You may recall that in 2023, they renamed the yacht belonging to the notorious conservative U.K. politician, Michelle Mone, and turned it from “Lady M” to “Pandemic Profiteer.”

Last year, the same group welcomed Donald Trump to the U.K. by projecting images of him and Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s lewd birthday card to the sex-trafficking pedophile, and more onto Windsor Castle.

Ellison’s Musashi was named after a 16th-Century Japanese samurai, TDB noted. Its new name is far more apropos for the vast majority. Thank you, Led by Donkeys!