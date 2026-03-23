Sen. Mike Lee Can't Name Any Illegal Voters In The Last Two Presidential Elections

Republican Sen. Mike Lee could not enumerate any illegal votes being cast during the 2020 or 2024 presidential elections, but still claims US elections need to be federalized, while speaking to Maria Bartiromo.

Republicans who hate the U.S. Constitution are putting on a full court press to lie, cheat and and exaggerate to pass the draconian SAVE Act. Using vicious and racist conspiracies and lies, Sen Lee claimed any migrant or undocumented immigrant can vote any time they like.

Part of Lee's big lie is that any undocumented immigrant can vote if they apply for a driver's license.

That is a lie.

Another big lie from Lee is the claim almost every state allows undocumented migrants to register for driver's licenses. Only 19 states allow this and most of them are blue states. They do this because it is safer to properly license undocumented immigrants and make them insure their vehicles. But this is why the SAVE act won't accept drivers' licenses as proper ID. And, by the way, RealID licenses are also not proof of citizenship.

No red states offer driver's licenses.

These licenses are not realID compliant, cannot be used in airports, or access any federal facilities and cannot be used to vote in elections.

Is the MAGA mantra ABL: Always Be Lyin'?

MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo is solidly on Lee's train.

BARTIROMO: Let me ask you Senator, how big of an issue do you think this really is in terms of secure elections? For example, how many people do you estimate voted in 2020 and in 2024 that were not legal? LEE: I don't know those numbers but what I do believe is that there are at least tens of thousands probably hundreds of thousands by the time all the research is done of people who have registered to vote in elections in one state or another and regardless of how many of those have voted in the past, we have to remember that there are 30 million plus non-citizens in this country, 10 or 15 million of whom came into this country illegally between 2021 and 2024 alone. So regardless of how many may have voted in the past, what you have to look for is how many have registered and how many could register if we don't close this gap. Because Maria, all you have to do right now if you're a non-citizen, legal or not legal, go into a DMV in almost any state, fill out a driver's license application form and then check a box and sign your name saying that you are certified to, you were legally allowed to vote in the United States and all of a sudden you are a registered voter.

There is no proof of this anywhere. It is true that most (blue) states have automatic voter registration for U.S. citizens who apply for and are issued a driver's license, whether a RealID or not. Because of the ID requirements for any driver's license, it's easy to determine who qualifies for automatic voter registration.

Laws are passed to correct wrongs. This law is a law looking for a problem. Mike Lee can't name one FACT about "hundreds of thousands" of undocumented people voting. Does he really think undocumented people are going to sashay into a DMV and throw themselves on the mercy of the government to give them a driver's license and also let them vote?

C'mon, man.

The truth never stops the MAGA cult as they live off lies like flies live off...

(Karoli Kuns contributed to this article)