Trump-Endorsed Senate Leader Loses To Challenger In NC GOP Primary

North Carolina Senate leader Republican Phil Berger, who hugged his Trump endorsement throughout his campaign, conceded defeat Tuesday in his primary election in a race he lost by just 23 votes.

Berger is a powerful figure in state politics, and he was separated from Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page by just two votes when results first came in for the Greensboro-area seat on election night. A machine recount and a separate hand recount of ballots in some counties affirmed the 23-vote loss for the incumbent.

“While this was a close race, the voters have spoken, and I congratulate Sheriff Page on his victory,” Berger said in a statement. “Over the past 15 years, Republicans in the General Assembly have fundamentally redefined our state’s outlook and reputation. It has been an honor to play a role in that transformation.”

And now we have to change it back.

North Carolina government’s most influential politician, Republican state Senate leader Phil Berger, conceded the primary race for his legislative seat on Tuesday, shaking the power structure in the state. — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 2026-03-24T20:45:13.658Z

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina: the Republican State Senate president, Phil Berger, concedes his loss to a GOP primary challenger. He lost to Sheriff Page by just 23 votes. Berger has arguably been the state's most powerful Republican over the last decade.

www.wunc.org/elections/20... — Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2026-03-24T20:07:59.412Z