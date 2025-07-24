Roy Cooper Expected To Announce For NC Senate Seat Next Week

Here's some good news. North Carolina’s wait for whether former Gov. Roy Cooper plans to run for Senate will soon be over. Via the News & Observer:

Morgan Jackson, Cooper’s adviser, told McClatchy on Wednesday that “Governor Cooper would be making his intentions known in the coming days.”

Gov. Josh Stein, Cooper’s successor, did not comment, while touring the Coca-Cola Consolidated bottling facility in Charlotte, on whether Cooper was running but did comment on his thoughts about him as a candidate. “I think the world of Roy Cooper,” Stein said. “I think he is an amazing person as well as public official. So there is one North Carolina voter who would be thrilled to be able to cast his vote for him. “

A Senate run for Cooper has been long anticipated, even as 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris mulled choosing Cooper as her running mate last summer, a decision Cooper ultimately made for her.

