NC Rep Who Opposes Masks & Vaccine Now In Hospital With COVID

Kidwell, who refused to wear a mask in the state assembly, and is opposed to mask and vaccine mandates, is now gravely ill in hospital as a result of his "beliefs."

Source: Indyweek

Rep. Keith Kidwell has symptoms associated with COVID-19, one of his Republican House colleagues said Thursday. Kidwell posted on Facebook this week that his wife is hospitalized with COVID. He asked for prayers for her. Rep. Larry Pittman, a Concord Republican, read a message from Kidwell on the House floor Thursday. “My fever seems to have gone. Just walking to the bathroom is exhausting.

Kidwell has been vocal about his opposition to masks and the vaccine.

Kidwell has been vocally opposed to wearing masks in the pandemic and also opposes mask mandates. During a floor debate last year, he said he would not wear a mask, no matter what the governor said. A Facebook photo of his swearing-in shows him maskless in the height of the pandemic last winter. At a legislative meeting this year, Kidwell also questioned COVID-19 vaccines. Kidwell is also a chief sponsor of House Bill 572, which would prevent the governor from using an executive order to require vaccination. The bill passed the House in May but has not moved in the Senate. “The governor cannot force one to take an injection of any type into their body,” Kidwell said. “It’s all about freedom, people.”

I assumed it was about not dying or helping to kill your family and neighbors, but to people like Kidwell it's all about Freedom! Maybe he'll shout that as Mel Gibson did in 'Braveheart', just before he died.

A prayer vigil was at his hospital last night, praying for this stupid man and his wife who were both almost certainly unvaccinated.

As Erik Halvorsen points out, this is no friend of the people, just another dangerous ideologue who ignores common sense health measures and tries to get others to do the same.