Devin Nunes Finally Canned As CEO From Trump Media

Trump's Trump Media scam seems to be starting to wind down finally, and with that, the rats like Devin Nunes are moving on to other opportunities.

Source: New York Times

President Trump’s social media company, which has consistently lost money and struggled with a flagging share price, announced Tuesday that it was replacing Devin Nunes as its chief executive officer. The announcement offered no reason for the sudden departure of Mr. Nunes, a former Republican congressman from California. Mr. Trump had tapped him to run the company, Trump Media & Technology, in late 2021.

For no reason, huh?

Last year, Trump Media took in $3.7 million in revenue and recorded a $712 million net loss.

Since going public, the company has lost over a billion dollars with only meager revenue. It lost about $58 million in 2023, about $400 million in 2024, and about $712 million last year, according to its financial filings. At the time of the initial offer, the company said it expected to generate $3.6 billion by 2026. Unsurprisingly, that type of revenue has never remotely materialized. But it was never supposed to, I suppose. The grift was the thing all along.

According to the Associated Press, Nunes received $47 million in total compensation in 2024 alone.

How any of this is legal and why these people aren't rotting away in prison remains one of life's mysteries.