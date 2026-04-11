Did You Watch Historic Artemis II Splashdown?

It was a beautiful moment that reminded us of America at her occasional best:
https://bsky.app/profile/somearborist.bsky.social/post/3mj6lwhjexc2l
Watching For All Mankind right after the Artemis splashdown is just a one two punch in the gut. I’m not crying you’re crying.
— UmmSqueaky (@ummsqueaky.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T03:11:01.074Z
Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
https://mrf.lu/bdK8
— Greeley Tribune (@greeleytribune.com) 2026-04-11T03:09:05.481Z
Watching Artemis II splashdown tonight with my daughter was mighty special.
For me. She didn’t give a shit
But she could go to Mars some day. And that’s pretty cool.
— esquirrel, esq. (@maclunkie.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T03:08:40.619Z
Artemis splashdown
Space fans hold watch party at FIU to witness historic splashdown of Artemis II astronauts A watch party was held at Florida International University’s main campus on Friday to witness the histor...
#Florida #Miami-Dade #US #& #World #video
Origin | Interest | Match
— Astronomy (@astronomy.activitypub.awakari.com.ap.brid.gy) 2026-04-11T03:02:55.000Z
Had to capture the moment…my son and I watching the safe and successful Artemis II Orion splashdown of the Integrity capsule. Thank you NASA for bringing us so much moon joy these past ten days! Congratulations to our astronauts - you’ve made history AND made us all a little more proud. 🥹
— Ryan Romeike (@romeike.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T03:00:49.328Z
Space fans cheer Artemis II splashdown at Southern California watch parties
https://www.newsbeep.com/us-ca/262074/
In San Diego and Downey, space enthusiasts packed watch party rooms to see the Artemis II astronauts return…
https://bsky.app/profile/abbieprime.bsky.social/post/3mj6ttna7as26
What a crazy week!!! Monday we all walked around on eggshells not knowing if WW3 would start and nukes would fly. It ended with the amazing re-entry of Artemis and their perfect splashdown which reminded me of watching the Apollo missions on the black and white TV in elementary school.
— A northern lights lover (@pansy1987.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T02:56:03.983Z
Photos: Artemis II splashdown
— The San Diego Union-Tribune (@sandiegouniontribune.com) 2026-04-11T02:52:12.782Z