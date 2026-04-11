Did You Watch Historic Artemis II Splashdown?

Here's your chance if you missed it.
By Susie MadrakApril 11, 2026

It was a beautiful moment that reminded us of America at her occasional best:

https://bsky.app/profile/somearborist.bsky.social/post/3mj6lwhjexc2l

Watching For All Mankind right after the Artemis splashdown is just a one two punch in the gut. I’m not crying you’re crying.

UmmSqueaky (@ummsqueaky.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T03:11:01.074Z

Artemis II’s record-breaking journey around the moon ends with dramatic splashdown
https://mrf.lu/bdK8

Greeley Tribune (@greeleytribune.com) 2026-04-11T03:09:05.481Z

Watching Artemis II splashdown tonight with my daughter was mighty special.

For me. She didn’t give a shit

But she could go to Mars some day. And that’s pretty cool.

esquirrel, esq. (@maclunkie.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T03:08:40.619Z

Artemis splashdown

Jaye (@jaye42.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T03:05:50.307Z

Space fans hold watch party at FIU to witness historic splashdown of Artemis II astronauts A watch party was held at Florida International University’s main campus on Friday to witness the histor...

#Florida #Miami-Dade #US #& #World #video

Origin | Interest | Match

Astronomy (@astronomy.activitypub.awakari.com.ap.brid.gy) 2026-04-11T03:02:55.000Z

Had to capture the moment…my son and I watching the safe and successful Artemis II Orion splashdown of the Integrity capsule. Thank you NASA for bringing us so much moon joy these past ten days! Congratulations to our astronauts - you’ve made history AND made us all a little more proud. 🥹

Ryan Romeike (@romeike.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T03:00:49.328Z

Space fans cheer Artemis II splashdown at Southern California watch parties

https://www.newsbeep.com/us-ca/262074/

In San Diego and Downey, space enthusiasts packed watch party rooms to see the Artemis II astronauts return…

(@us-ca-nb.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T03:00:32+00:00

https://bsky.app/profile/abbieprime.bsky.social/post/3mj6ttna7as26

What a crazy week!!! Monday we all walked around on eggshells not knowing if WW3 would start and nukes would fly. It ended with the amazing re-entry of Artemis and their perfect splashdown which reminded me of watching the Apollo missions on the black and white TV in elementary school.

A northern lights lover (@pansy1987.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T02:56:03.983Z

Photos: Artemis II splashdown

The San Diego Union-Tribune (@sandiegouniontribune.com) 2026-04-11T02:52:12.782Z

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