Did You Watch Historic Artemis II Splashdown?

What a crazy week!!! Monday we all walked around on eggshells not knowing if WW3 would start and nukes would fly. It ended with the amazing re-entry of Artemis and their perfect splashdown which reminded me of watching the Apollo missions on the black and white TV in elementary school.

— A northern lights lover (@pansy1987.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T02:56:03.983Z