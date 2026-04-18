FAFO: Caitlyn Jenner Angry That Her Passport Lists Her As 'Male'

Trump supporter and proud trans woman, Caitlyn Jenner, is personally feeling the effects of the horrifically nasty policies her political party supports - and the internet is loving the schadenfreude of it all.

Jenner, who supports Donald Trump and his hateful policies, is shocked, SHOCKED I TELL YOU, to see that the disgusting things she voted for are not affecting her. She just found out that she cannot travel internationally because her new passport listed her as a "male" even though she has identified as female for years.

Caitlyn, born Bruce Jenner, was an Olympic champion decades ago. She underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2015. But, based on Donald Trump's 2025 executive order, passports can only show gender based on BIRTH sex, not gender identity, even if surgery has occured.

This news became public when Jenner talked about it on the Timo Lahren podcast. She whined “What do I do? I can’t travel internationally anymore."

WOMP WOMP.

As rich friends of Trump often do, she reached out to Trump personally, but he has not gotten back to her yet.

Sorry, sweetie.