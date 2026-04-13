Fascist Viktor Orban Goes Down In Flames

In this week's Tequila Talk with myself and Joe Walsh, we had some things to say about big time loser, fascist Viktor Orban (before the election a few days ago), possibly bigger loser JD Vance--and his betrayal of yet another democratic legacy, neutrality in foreign elections to ensure our relationships stay strong--and also the one who loses the most from this staggering defeat, Vlad Putin. Honorable mention to Trump.

Cliff: As we see that clown, JD Vance...endorsing Orban. There was a time, folks, we stayed outta foreign elections…we believed in a weird concept, democracy, where people chose their own leaders. Now maybe if there was someone who was a real danger--like Orban!--we'd get involved, but very subtlely still. Because we knew we had to get along with the winner. Mitterand, of France, was a socialist. He was in power while Reagan was President. How would that have worked out if Reagan endorsed their conservative, and Mitterand endorsed Jimmy Carter or Mondale? So this is yet another guardrail that Donald Trump and his enabling cabal of predators has destroyed.

Joe: These people, Trump’s people, are fucking everything up..we don't do this for a good reason--we don't want them doing it to us..and this is also a reminder that Trump/Vance are not on the side of the free world..they’re hugging..putting their arms around a dictator. An authoritarian. A strongman..

Cliff: And Orban's in legitimate trouble. If anything, JD Vance will make it more likely he'll lose...Orban’s just a Putin bitch with Ukraine...

Joe: Like Trump..Like Trump.

There is a lot more in here about Orban, Trump, Iran, Bibi, Putin--really how the dictator's club may be on the downswing. Go check out the rest Blue Amp Media!