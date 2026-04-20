Iran Thinks Trump Is Too Erratic To Make Reliable Deal To End War

Insider says Tehran is preparing for a prolonged war during which Iran would cut off all talks with the U.S.
By Susie MadrakApril 20, 2026

Iran believes there is a significant chance that Trump—urged on by Israel—will resume military attacks if a deal is not reached soon, a senior Iranian official told Drop Site News. Tehran, the official said, is preparing for a prolonged war during which Iran would cut off all talks with the U.S.

While the official said Iran prefers to make a comprehensive deal with the U.S. that would address nuclear enrichment, offer sanctions relief, and establish a long-term non-aggression framework, Tehran believes the window for an agreement is rapidly closing as a result of maximalist U.S. demands and El Trumpo’s erratic behavior.

“Our assessment is that Trump effectively lacks both a coherent plan and the capacity to secure even a temporary agreement,” the official said. “His decision-making appears to be grounded in Israeli political and security assessments, conveyed to him on a daily basis.”

Well, he's not wrong. No matter what his own people tell him, all it takes is a five-minute call with Bibi to change his mind!

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