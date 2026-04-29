Lauren Boebert Joins Dems To Block Farm Bill From Passage

House Republicans freaked out last night as Rep. Lauren Boebert joined forces with Democrats to sink a House rule to get the annual farm bill passed.

"I filed multiple non controversial amendments to the Farm Bill to help rural Coloradans," Boebert posted to X. "@RepJoeNeguse asked the Rules Committee to consider them on the House floor. The Republicans on the committee unanimously voted against them and they will not even be considered for a floor vote."

I filed multiple non controversial amendments to the Farm Bill to help rural Coloradans. @RepJoeNeguse asked the Rules Committee to consider them on the House floor.



The Republicans on the committee unanimously voted against them and they will not even be considered for a… — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 28, 2026

Well, my goodness gracious!

"Boebert says she’s a NO on the rule after her amendment — offered by a Democrat — was voted down by *Republicans* on the Rules Committee," wrote Cami Mondeaux of Deseret News. "Things are getting very weird."

"This rule looks dead on the floor — if the leadership could ever get it there," wrote Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman.

It was just a matter of time before someone like Boebert finally stopped caring about the party line. There's only so much horse manure you can try to feed the folks back home --let's face it, Mike Johnson doesn't try to make anyone happy except his Orange Lord and Master.