Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“It is said that the Devil has all the best tunes. This is broadly true. But Heaven has the best choreographers.” -- Good Omens.
By driftglassApril 28, 2026

Today in 1948, the late, great science fiction and fantasy author Terry Pratchett was born. With over 85 million books of his distributed worldwide, he leaves behind a great legacy that continues to inspire and delight readers of his wild creations and ideas. His novel, Good Omens, was adapted for Amazon Prime, so a little taste of that is our video today.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Acting AG Hack.

Diane Ravitch's blog: Whose Rhetoric Incites Violence?

emptywheel: Jeanine Pirro Did the Same Thing Norah O’Donnell Did.

Attention space nerds! NASA Astronauts to Answer Questions from Missouri Students.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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