Is Q-Day Coming?

Quantum computers are not practical so far for average Americans, but that most likely will change sooner rather than later.

As powerful and exciting as quantum computers may be, we may be facing a quantum apocalypse.

In 1994, American mathematician Peter Shor developed a quantum algorithm with the potential to dismantle major cryptography schemes. If realized in quantum hardware, Shor’s algorithm would factor large integers at incomprehensible speeds. Some cryptography circles refer to this milestone as “Q-day,” that is, the quantum encryption apocalypse. -- To be clear, no existing quantum computer has definitively proven it runs Shor’s algorithm. But last week saw two “bombshell” independent announcements about quantum encryption from Google and a Caltech spinoff startup. The results, both preprints, have yet to weather independent verification and empirical testing. Still, they present a clear message: the quantum encryption apocalypse might come sooner than we think.

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