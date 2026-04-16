Godzilla Takes Manhattan

Godzilla Minus One was a very good movie and a huge hit for Toho worldwide so here comes the sequel.

The new trailer for ‘Godzilla Minus Zero,’ just dropped and it looks like Godzilla is coming to New York City.

The AVClub writes, "Minus Zero picks up two years after the last movie, and follows the survivors of the last movie’s attacks, per Variety. However, little is known about the plot outside of Godzilla’s trip to the Five Boroughs. It is filmed for IMAX, a first for Japanese Godzilla movies, which is good news for people who like their ‘zillas big, loud, and out of control."

How fun.

I did enjoy Minus One and the director has a bigger budget for the sequel so this should be a hoot.

Open thread.