Godzilla Takes Manhattan

A Japanese version of Godzilla is coming to the states.
By John AmatoApril 16, 2026

Godzilla Minus One was a very good movie and a huge hit for Toho worldwide so here comes the sequel.

The new trailer for ‘Godzilla Minus Zero,’ just dropped and it looks like Godzilla is coming to New York City.

The AVClub writes, "Minus Zero picks up two years after the last movie, and follows the survivors of the last movie’s attacks, per Variety. However, little is known about the plot outside of Godzilla’s trip to the Five Boroughs. It is filmed for IMAX, a first for Japanese Godzilla movies, which is good news for people who like their ‘zillas big, loud, and out of control."

How fun.

I did enjoy Minus One and the director has a bigger budget for the sequel so this should be a hoot.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon