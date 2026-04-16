'I Didn’t Say That!': RFK Jr. Lies To Congress About His Racist Adderall Rant

During today's House Ways and Means Committee on HHS oversight hearing, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Junior denied saying black children on ADHD medication should be reparented, when there is clear video and audio evidence he did say it during a podcast.

Rep. Terri Sewell raked him over the coals and rattled the anti-vax lunatic so much he started yelling that he never said what he clearly said.

SEWELL: In a 2024 broadcast interview, you suggested that black children on ADHD medication should be reparented. You said every black kid is now just standardly put on Adderall, SSRI, benzos, which are known to induce violence, and that those children are going to have to go somewhere to get reparented. Have you ever reparented, or parented, I should say, a black child? KENNEDY: I don't even know what that phrase means, and I doubt that I said it.

A yes or no answer. I doubt that I said that phrase. No, I'm not going to answer something that I didn't say. You absolutely said it. Oh, I'd like to hear the recording. It doesn't make any sense. I don't even know what it means.

RFK flailed his arms at Rep. Sewell and yelled that he never said those things, he actually said, and had no idea what those words meant. RFK's denials fall flat on the evidence.

Junior characterized all black children on meds as needing to be removed from their families and reparented.

His words are so outrageous and racist, his only course during a congressional hearing was to make-believe he never said those horrific things and didn't even know what they meant.

We know what you meant.

It's ugly and if any other HHS Secretary made these racist comments they would be fired from the position.