RFK Jr.'s "Re-Parenting" Brain Worm Strikes Again

There are bad ideas, there are worse ones produced by that monster truck filled with congealed month-old-cheese-whiz Trump calls an IQ, and then there’s RFK Jr. He’s talking, so he’s saying something racist, stupid, ignorant or conspiratorial—or all four! Has anyone not reached a point where they’d like to duct tape his mouth shut to stop the noise? And, no, I’m not talking about the voice via inherited spasmodic dysphonia. I mean the idiocy exiting Jr.’s pie-hole on a quotidian basis.

I never thought I’d see someone publicly pull as many “ideas” straight outta their arse as Trump til Jr. got his motor-mouth going. I met the jackwit once about a dozen years ago. I don’t know what “cerebral event” struck him in the time since—lightning?—because, sure, he was weird back then. But a garden-variety numb nuts. Not a carnival barker on such a titanic level bats are searching caves for their missing feces in his dome.

Just like Ashkenazi Jews had a super-power that stopped COVID, per the bear-cub-killing, whale-head-chainsawing, dog-eating, and now raccoon-penis-wielding doofus. And, no, I didn’t make that last one up, though I wish I had. Well, forget the Jews, now it’s Black folks who are a problem for RFK. You see Black parents—per this human marriage-vow apocalypse—have pumped their children with so many chemicals, the kids must be “re-parented.” Which I guess means raised by White parents?

Go to Blue Amp Media for the rest of this takedown of racist RFK The Lesser