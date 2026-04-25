Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Wants Trump To Pardon Soldier Involved In Betting Scandal

Wingnut GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna made an appearance on Laura Ingraham's show on Fox this Friday, and as Mediaite reported, defended a special forces soldier accused of profiting off bets tied to the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, asking for Trump to pardon him, and using his crimes as an excuse to go after Nancy Pelosi.
As they discussed:
Federal prosecutors allege Gannon Ken Van Dyke, who has since been arrested, used nonpublic knowledge from the planning and execution of the January operation to place a series of bets on the prediction market Polymarket, turning roughly $33,000 into more than $400,000.
Ingraham started things off discussing the case against Van Dyke, and vaguely mentioned some of the huge scandals surrounding the Trump administration, like the one we saw just prior to Trump's attack on Iran on February 28th, without getting into any details or discussing the fact that those trades had to be tied to someone in the administration -- before playing a clip of Trump pretending he's against all of this betting that he or someone in his administration is obviously involved in -- and teeing up Luna for her attack on Pelosi:
INGRAHAM: And yet on Capitol Hill, we see people making huge profits on stock trades that have access to knowledge that is not on the public market about regulatory matters, legislative matters.
And you have to ask yourself, is this a kind of a similar play, but different players? Why do the rules change depending on who you are?
We're now in a world where people are betting on wars, on elections, even on military operations, and the law? Well, it's still playing catch-up.
TRUMP: The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino. And you look at what's going on all over the world, in Europe, and every place they're doing these betting things. I was never much in favor of it. I don't like it, conceptually, but it is what it is.
No, I think that I'm not happy with any of that stuff, but they have all these different sites. They have predictive markets. It's a crazy world. It's a much different world than it was.
INGRAHAM: Yeah, I don't think Trump likes that personally, just listening to the way he talks about it. But this really, is it a legal problem or is it really a cultural problem?
Ingraham and Luna then proceeded to conflate what happened with the soldier to accusations we hear constantly from the right that Nancy Pelosi and her husband have engaged in insider trading, with Paulina lying about Speaker Hakeem Jefferies "blocking" her legislation.
Democrats had an alternative proposal, which Republicans weren't about to support for obvious reasons:
Things were already looking rocky for the consensus legislation earlier this week, after Democratic leaders threw their weight not behind that bill, but behind a different one introduced Tuesday by Magaziner.
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top-ranking Democrats have signed on to that new proposal, which would extend a stock-trading ban to the president and vice president as well. That would be a nonstarter for most Republicans, given President Donald Trump criticized a similar proposal in the Senate earlier this year.
So they were protecting Trump, just as the two of them were doing here.
INGRAHAM: You, I think, came out in a post on social saying that this special forces soldier should be pardoned. Why is that?
LUNA: Yeah, you know Laura, you brought up some great points. We have someone in the military who successfully helped plan one of, I would say, the most daring successful missions in U.S. history.
And because he placed a bet, you know, in reading the Reddit by the Department of Justice, Laura, I did not see that he leaked classified information, so that's pretty big on this. And I don't agree with what he did.
However, I don't think that this is true justice. And I say that because, as you had stated, this man is facing decades in prison.
Meanwhile, every single day on Capitol Hill, there are many members of Congress on both sides that are currently engaging in insider trading. And I actually did, decide to help champion this cause and try to get a bipartisan bill across the finish line that Hakeem Jeffries then turned around and blocked.
So I do think that Congress as a whole, we have insider trading happening every single day. We have to have legislation to stop it.
It's not right. It's working against the interests of the American people and it is corruption. But again, this individual, is it fair for him to be facing decades or you know, while Nancy Pelosi walks free, it's not.