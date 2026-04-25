Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Wants Trump To Pardon Soldier Involved In Betting Scandal

Wingnut GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna made an appearance on Laura Ingraham's show on Fox this Friday, and as Mediaite reported, defended a special forces soldier accused of profiting off bets tied to the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, asking for Trump to pardon him, and using his crimes as an excuse to go after Nancy Pelosi.

As they discussed:

Federal prosecutors allege Gannon Ken Van Dyke, who has since been arrested, used nonpublic knowledge from the planning and execution of the January operation to place a series of bets on the prediction market Polymarket, turning roughly $33,000 into more than $400,000.

Ingraham started things off discussing the case against Van Dyke, and vaguely mentioned some of the huge scandals surrounding the Trump administration, like the one we saw just prior to Trump's attack on Iran on February 28th, without getting into any details or discussing the fact that those trades had to be tied to someone in the administration -- before playing a clip of Trump pretending he's against all of this betting that he or someone in his administration is obviously involved in -- and teeing up Luna for her attack on Pelosi:

INGRAHAM: And yet on Capitol Hill, we see people making huge profits on stock trades that have access to knowledge that is not on the public market about regulatory matters, legislative matters. And you have to ask yourself, is this a kind of a similar play, but different players? Why do the rules change depending on who you are? We're now in a world where people are betting on wars, on elections, even on military operations, and the law? Well, it's still playing catch-up. TRUMP: The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino. And you look at what's going on all over the world, in Europe, and every place they're doing these betting things. I was never much in favor of it. I don't like it, conceptually, but it is what it is. No, I think that I'm not happy with any of that stuff, but they have all these different sites. They have predictive markets. It's a crazy world. It's a much different world than it was. INGRAHAM: Yeah, I don't think Trump likes that personally, just listening to the way he talks about it. But this really, is it a legal problem or is it really a cultural problem?

Ingraham and Luna then proceeded to conflate what happened with the soldier to accusations we hear constantly from the right that Nancy Pelosi and her husband have engaged in insider trading, with Paulina lying about Speaker Hakeem Jefferies "blocking" her legislation.

Democrats had an alternative proposal, which Republicans weren't about to support for obvious reasons:

Things were already looking rocky for the consensus legislation earlier this week, after Democratic leaders threw their weight not behind that bill, but behind a different one introduced Tuesday by Magaziner. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top-ranking Democrats have signed on to that new proposal, which would extend a stock-trading ban to the president and vice president as well. That would be a nonstarter for most Republicans, given President Donald Trump criticized a similar proposal in the Senate earlier this year.

So they were protecting Trump, just as the two of them were doing here.