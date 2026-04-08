No Excuses: Ro Khanna Torches Fox's Iran Take

Rep. Ro Khanna ripped apart Fox News host Martha McCallum's many tepid excuses defending Trump's unceremonious attack against Iran during a heated interview on Tuesday.

It was a lengthy debate that turned one-sided after the California congressman explained that, by ripping up Obama's nuclear deal, Trump allowed Iran to continue cultivating materials needed to make a bomb.

MacCallum continually flailed, using failed excuses and continually bringing up the 1983 bombing against Marines in Beirut as just cause to attack Iran in 2026.

KHANNA: We don't go threatening genocide. We don't threaten to wipe civilizations off the face of the earth. That is what makes America different. The president doing this is destroying everything this country stands for. We've lost the plot here. The president has lost the plot. The president went in to say that he wanted to free the Iranian people. Now he's talking about destroying 90 million people.

"They have through proxies carried off October 7th, the Beirut Marine barracks At what point, so you really think that they're going to suddenly decide to give these things up if they are not threatened with actual consequences?" MacCallum quipped.

Wasn't our sneak attack against Iran, killing their supreme leader and many other leading figures of the Iranian regime?

Weren't the consequences of the bombing campaign the US took along with Israel four that pulverized their cities?

"Iran killed 200 in a Marine barracks in Lebanon. I don't need any more evidence that they want to threaten," MacCallum repeated.

With that justification, is the US entitled to wipe out Germany for what Hitler did during WWII?

The MAGA defenses of Trump are crumbling.