Woo Hoo! WI Voters Elect Another Liberal Justice To Supreme Court

Here's some good news! Liberals expanded their majority on Wisconsin’s top court yesterday, aiding Democrats to curb GOP abuses in a swing state that is home to some of the nation’s closest elections and most contentious ideological battles.

Voters put Chris Taylor into a 10-year term on the state Supreme Court, the Associated Press projected, widening the liberal majority from 4-3 to 5-2.

Taylor’s victory over conservative Maria Lazar, a fellow judge on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, positions liberals to keep their majority until at least 2030. Liberals could gain an additional seat next year in a race to succeed a retiring conservative justice. Ha, ha! It's always fun to watch conservatives get used to being in the minority.

In the coming years, the Court may take up hot-button cases on abortion and union restrictions, as well as high-stakes litigation with national implications for congressional redistricting and election disputes. In 2020, the court with a one-vote margin upheld Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the state’s presidential vote.

BREAKING: Judge Chris Taylor officially wins a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Her victory secures a liberal majority until 2030. Congratulations, Justice-elect Taylor! — Democrats (@democrats.org) 2026-04-08T02:08:02.956308801Z

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