Woo Hoo! WI Voters Elect Another Liberal Justice To Supreme Court

Voters put Chris Taylor into a 10-year term on the state Supreme Court, the Associated Press projected, widening the liberal majority from 4-3 to 5-2.
By Susie MadrakApril 8, 2026

Here's some good news! Liberals expanded their majority on Wisconsin’s top court yesterday, aiding Democrats to curb GOP abuses in a swing state that is home to some of the nation’s closest elections and most contentious ideological battles.

Voters put Chris Taylor into a 10-year term on the state Supreme Court, the Associated Press projected, widening the liberal majority from 4-3 to 5-2.

Taylor’s victory over conservative Maria Lazar, a fellow judge on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, positions liberals to keep their majority until at least 2030. Liberals could gain an additional seat next year in a race to succeed a retiring conservative justice. Ha, ha! It's always fun to watch conservatives get used to being in the minority.

In the coming years, the Court may take up hot-button cases on abortion and union restrictions, as well as high-stakes litigation with national implications for congressional redistricting and election disputes. In 2020, the court with a one-vote margin upheld Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the state’s presidential vote.

BREAKING: Judge Chris Taylor officially wins a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Her victory secures a liberal majority until 2030.

Congratulations, Justice-elect Taylor!

Democrats (@democrats.org) 2026-04-08T02:08:02.956308801Z

https://bsky.app/profile/artcandee.bsky.social/post/3mix5q3opi22g

Judge Chris Taylor has won the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race.

Winnable Democratic Races 💙 (@winnabledemraces.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T02:02:32.925Z

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