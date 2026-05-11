Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Pink Martini performs, Hang-on, Little Tomato. Hope is a marvelous thing, too much makes you naive, too little makes you nihilist. As Emily Dickinson once wrote, "Hope is the thing with feathers."

I Fucking Love Australia listened to Kamala Harris' speech and has thoughts.

Good Politics / Bad Politics looks at AOC's future.

Balloon Juice says suffer the children shouldn't be medical advice.

Worse on Purpose says your dinner got worse on purpose.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania proves that moms know best.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).