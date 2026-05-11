Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The thing with feathers
By TengrainMay 11, 2026

Above, Pink Martini performs, Hang-on, Little Tomato. Hope is a marvelous thing, too much makes you naive, too little makes you nihilist. As Emily Dickinson once wrote, "Hope is the thing with feathers."

I Fucking Love Australia listened to Kamala Harris' speech and has thoughts.

Good Politics / Bad Politics looks at AOC's future.

Balloon Juice says suffer the children shouldn't be medical advice.

Worse on Purpose says your dinner got worse on purpose.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania proves that moms know best.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon