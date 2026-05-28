Trump Threatens To Blow Up Ally Oman

Trump's solution is bombing even our allies if they refuse to do what he wants.
By John AmatoMay 28, 2026

During today's Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump threatened to blow up another country, Oman, if they became part of the Iranian peace deal to manage the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iran war is going terribly, and the more Trump gets bored and frustrated, it appears his blood lust rises.

Iranian officials have stated they are working on an agreement with Oman, for future management of the straight of Hormuz. Since Trump has failed to control the Strait, he's furious.

He lashed out at when a reporter asked about the situation.

Q: Mr. President, Iran wants control of the Strait of Hormuz. Would you accept a short-term deal that allows Iran and Oman to control the Strait, and would they have to open it immediately, or would you be open to that happening over a period of time?

TRUMP: No, the Strait's going to be open to everybody.

Q: And who would control it?

TRUMP: International waters. Nobody's going to control it.

We're going to watch over it. We'll watch over it. But nobody's going to control it.

That's part of the negotiation that we have. They would like to control it. Nobody's going to control it.

It's international waters, and Oman will behave just like everybody else, and we'll have to blow them up.

They understand that.

They'll be fine.

Even Fox News host John Roberts was shaken by Trump's threats against Oman.

Let's see who Trump wants to attack now after their kidnapping in Venezuela and attack on Iran..

Cuba, Greenland and now maybe Oman.

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