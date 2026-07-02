Setting A Thermostat Is Not Communism, Fox News

Fox News and the entire GOP is so terrified of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's success that they are mocking him for asking New Yorkers to be careful with their thermostats during an extreme heat wave. This is the same advice Trump's Energy Department has suggested as well.

Not only do they look foolish, but they appear desperate in their efforts to smear and ridicule a popular political rival.

This morning on Fox and Friends, the three co-hosts were beside themselves that the mayor of New York City would ask residents to turn the thermostat higher to conserve energy so that there aren't any blackouts during this massive heat wave.

And somehow, like morons trying to pick up a bowling ball with tweezers, they related it to "communism." (NARRATOR: They've got no clue what it is. Just a scare word to them) After bragging about Trump giving a speech in 107 degree weather, they transitioned into this.

KILMEADE: Mamdani weighed in on the heat record.... EARHARDT: Oh, my Gosh! JONES: Unbelievable. EARHARDT: We've had blackouts here in New York and I've lived through one of those where the power goes out because the grid can't handle it all. Yes, and Mamdani was roasted online because he told New Yorkers to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees. This is what he wrote in part on X, he said, "New York, it's hot out there and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool set your AC to 78 degrees turn off lights electronics, you're not using and unplug what you can let's ease demand and get through the Heat together." KILMEADE: When it's 78 degrees that's what usually put the AC on, but not in communist communist New York City. Dave Portnoy weighed in -- "78 degrees welcome to communism people hope you enjoy it." JONES: You've got one user said, 'do you feel that the warmth of the collectivism yet'. I don't think he was joking though -- He's not joke is not joking at all I think we should take them seriously this is just step one of little commie Monday.

Asking to adjust your AC is now communism?

Pathetic. I love how the Fox and Friends crew would rather cause a blackout then adhere to a simple request.

As an aside, I set my AC to 74 degrees and my room gets cold.

Jumping to Outnumbered, Harris Faulkner and crew were also mocking Mamdani for his suggestion when out of the blue, Kayleigh McEnany made an actual truthful statement.

MCENANY: The Department of Energy does recommend during the summer to keep your air at 75 to 78 degrees. Eric Adams, who preceded Mamdani, recommended that as well.

Wow, she just blew their idiotic mockery to shreds. Now instead of moving on, she refused to adhere to the request. And, she brought in the odious Spencer Pratt to do so.

Oh, and guess who they attacked next?

Taylor Swift. Jealous, much?

MCENANY: Now, is my thermostat going to be at that? Absolutely not. I love Spencer Pratt saying, show me your thermostat, because I'm willing to bet Mom Donnie's is not at 78 degrees. But my favorite post came on TMZ and they cited this. Someone asked, will the good folks at Madison Square Garden tomorrow follow the mayor's lead, 78 in a tux sounds tough. Of course, they are referencing Taylor Swift's wedding. I somehow think that it will be nice and cool inside Madison Square Gardens as everyone pours in on their tuxedos.

Cancun Cruz though he was being funny, but got punked by the community on Xitter, since Texas offers the same advice. .