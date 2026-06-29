Anna Paulina Luna Goes Down In Flames As Ethics Attack On Dem Is Dismissed

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL)'s ethics complaint against a Democratic senator collapsed Monday after the Senate Ethics Committee found no evidence to support it.

Luna filed the complaint in April against Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), accusing him of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. The committee, led by Chair Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and Vice Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), investigated and cleared him.

"We are writing to inform you that the Select Committee on Ethics…dismissed a complaint filed against you by Representative Anna Paulina Luna," the letter read.

"Based on the investigation of the Committee, the Committee did not find evidence that your actions violated Federal law, Senate Rules, or related standards of conduct."

Luna's complaint grew out of the scandal surrounding then-Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Gallego's close friend, who resigned from Congress in April after four women accused him of sexual assault, harassment, and rape — all of which Swalwell has denied.

Luna wrote on X on April 23: "I have now heard of 4 women who have had multiple and uncomfortable/inappropriate advances/comments/touching, etc. from Senator Gallego. This is not made up and the Senate is being awfully quiet about it."

The committee told NBC News it also reviewed Federal Election Commission reports, Senate and House expenditure reports, and privately sponsored travel records.

"In response to your request for an investigation, the Committee referred these allegations to you and requested additional information on April 17 and May 15, 2026," the letter stated.

"The Committee also noted your prompt contact with the Committee following media reports of the allegations and appreciated your full cooperation with the Committee throughout the investigation."

Gallego reacted to the dismissal on Monday.

"Today's dismissal reaffirms what I have said about these accusations from the beginning: they were right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists like Anna Paulina Luna, the White House, and their allies," the senator said in a statement.

"I look forward to an apology from Rep. Luna for weaponizing the ethics process while refusing to investigate historic corruption that's making life harder for families," he added.

Gallego, who set up a legal defense fund to cover legal fees, has denied knowledge of Swalwell's alleged conduct, saying he was "lied to."

"As always, the Committee retains the authority to revisit this matter should additional facts become known," the committee added.