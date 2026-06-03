California Governor Primary Still Too Close To Call

With many ballots still left to be counted, three candidates emerged at the top: the Republican Steve Hilton and the Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer.
By Susie MadrakJune 3, 2026

The high-stakes gubernatorial race in California remained too close to call on Tuesday night, with early results showing a tight contest in the crowded race, according to the Guardian.

With many ballots still left to be counted, three candidates emerged at the top: the Republican Steve Hilton and the Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer. And results were clear enough that two Democratic candidates – the San Jose mayor, Matt Mahan, and the former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa – conceded the race shortly after polls closed.

Becerra and Hilton expressed confidence in advancing to the general election, while Steyer maintained he was still a contender.

In the L.A. mayoral race, the incumbent mayor, Karen Bass, advanced to the general election, while the former reality TV star Spencer Pratt was leading the progressive LA city council member Nithya Raman to land the second spot on November’s ballot.

Election Live Updates: Races Are Close in California With Many Votes Still to Count

www.nytimes.com/live/2026/06...

Mike Walker (@newnarrative.bsky.social) 2026-06-03T10:39:41.724Z

Stay informed on the unfolding election races across the U.S. under the Trump administration as states like New Jersey, California, and Iowa gear up for pivotal primaries.

White House Watchdog (@whitehousewatchdog.bsky.social) 2026-06-03T10:36:02.623Z

The view from Los Angeles on election night: Mayor Karen Bass advanced to a runoff, while Xavier Becerra was in solid position to do the same in the race for governor — both blunting a surge of outsider energy and massive spending in California. www.politico.com/news/2026/06...

Daniel Miller (@danielnmiller.bsky.social) 2026-06-03T08:11:23.694Z

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