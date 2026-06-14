Fox Yakker Blames Questions About Trump's Health On Biden

Yet another example of Biden derangement syndrome on Fox not "news." During a discussion on this Saturday's Journal Editorial Report, host Paul Gigot asked his fellow Wall Street Journal columnist Kim Strassel what she thought about Trump turing 80 and the results of his latest physical.
Strassel proceeded to pretend that Trump seeing 22 specialists is somehow a good thing, while trying to blame the fact that people are skeptical about the results on Joe Biden.
Never mind Trump's cankles, bruised hands, the fact that he can't stay awake and falls asleep during meetings in public constantly, that he rants like someone who is deranged and mentally ill, or that this was his fourth checkup since last year.
No, none of that matters in opposite-land:
GIGOT: Well, Kim, president just had a physical, and his doctor released three pages of detailed results. I thought it was actually pretty extensive. There were a lot of lab results of the kind I get, and I could compare mine to his, for example, and it was pretty extensive, you know. What do you make of that? Can you believe it? I guess is it credible?
STRASSEL: How did you compare, Paul? I'm actually curious about that. You know, so three pages. And by the way, too, interestingly, he saw 22 separate specialists when he went in. And just to give a comparative figure, when George H. W. Bush was president, he went in and he saw five specialists. So this was clearly like heightened scrutiny. And look, I think that that's all for the good.
I think one of the problems we have, though, is a sort of a hangover from knowing that past presidents, and I'm talking about Joe Biden here, probably weren't very truthful about their own health. And that's what's made people exceptionally skeptical about this.
I mean, look, we kept getting told by his doctors, the guy's in great shape, you know, there's nothing at all. And then we would watch him on television. We now know, by the way, that he had, according to the White House, that they missed the fact that he had prostate cancer.
And so it does make people wonder how thorough and how honest are these? Look, I think the Trump administration, by seeing more doctors, releasing more information, is trying to do the right thing here.
But there might need to be more done in order to reassure the public about the chief executive's health.