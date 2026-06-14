Fox Yakker Blames Questions About Trump's Health On Biden

Yet another example of Biden derangement syndrome on Fox not "news." During a discussion on this Saturday's Journal Editorial Report, host Paul Gigot asked his fellow Wall Street Journal columnist Kim Strassel what she thought about Trump turing 80 and the results of his latest physical.

Strassel proceeded to pretend that Trump seeing 22 specialists is somehow a good thing, while trying to blame the fact that people are skeptical about the results on Joe Biden.

Never mind Trump's cankles, bruised hands, the fact that he can't stay awake and falls asleep during meetings in public constantly, that he rants like someone who is deranged and mentally ill, or that this was his fourth checkup since last year.

No, none of that matters in opposite-land: