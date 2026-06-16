Gina Loudon: We 'Need More Masculine Toxicity'

Real America's Voice "American Sunrise" program told America they need to have more fathers, more masculine toxicity, and down with feminism because "The View" destroyed the family unit.

Not surprisingly, Gina Loudon and her wingnut "manospheric" panel attacked all beliefs to the left of Christian nationalism and theocracy, including African American single moms.

Loudon rejoiced in the fact that 83% of the country supports birth control. She seems to believe that's a low number.

I'm not even identifying the rest of her witless panel members. Freedom of choice has eluded them all.