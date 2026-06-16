Gina Loudon: We 'Need More Masculine Toxicity'

Real America's Voice "American Sunrise" program told America they need to have more fathers, more masculine toxicity, and down with feminism because "The View" destroyed the family unit.
Not surprisingly, Gina Loudon and her wingnut "manospheric" panel attacked all beliefs to the left of Christian nationalism and theocracy, including African American single moms.
Loudon rejoiced in the fact that 83% of the country supports birth control. She seems to believe that's a low number.
I'm not even identifying the rest of her witless panel members. Freedom of choice has eluded them all.
I'm not taking anything away from single moms who work their tails off to get things done, but you need more fathers in America.
You need more masculine toxicity. You know, it was a toxic masculinity when they ran up the Omaha beaches to take back France.
I don't think anybody complained about it then.
You see, it's so silly.
What the world needs is more real men, real men.
Amen, and if I can just punctuate, because Steve, you've said it on this show before, but if you look at just the raw data, forget our conservative, liberal opinions of anything.
You just look at the data.
The middle class and upper middle class black families proliferated during the 50s and 60s, and it is feminism.
It is the democratization of our inner cities, electing Democrats that changed all that.
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I think the question then really becomes deeper into what's the definition of a real man? Because, you know, when you get to that question, then I think you have a divergence of opinion.
You know, a real man needs to be following a real God, as in Jesus Christ, and so at that point, so if you don't have, if you're not following, if you're not taking orders from God, so to speak, in other words, if you're not looking upward, then you can't protect your family, and to me, that's a real man.
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You know, too many baby mamas and baby daddies and nonsense.
I hate those terms, by the way.
I use them because they make my skin crawl.
You're no daddy.
You're no mommy if you're, you know, got six kids by six fathers.
That doesn't make you mommy.