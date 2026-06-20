Grothman Complains That Iran Acts Like They Won The War

Rep Glenn Grothman went on Newsmax to discuss Trump's surrender peace deal with Iran.

They spent the first few minutes complaining that those godless pagan heathens just won't change their attitude toward the United States or Israel, all without a sense of irony. They also complained that Iran would call attacks against them a violation of the peace deal. No, seriously.

The fun really started when the three of them played a game of "Tell me Trump lost the war with Iran without saying that Trump lost the war with Iran."

HOST: Oh, by the way, they have now created a Persian Gulf Strait Authority. It is a newly formed governance body. It will be issuing pay, transit permits, and mandating that every vessel going through there must register with Iran, will be approved by Iran, and obtain a sure insurance that is approved by the new Iranian Strait Authority. They're moving very quickly, right?

GROTHMAN: Sometimes they don't act like they lost this war. And I think, again, we have a new thing here that Iran is asking for, which could wind up in some sort of tolls for any ships going through the Strait of Hormuz.

HOST: Yeah, that's exactly what it sounds like.

GROTHMAN: Right. which actually would put Iran in a better position than they were before this war, that nobody talked about tolls six months ago. So obviously, that has to be something that's on the table and clear in the next six months that we are not going to begin to impose tolls on the ships going through the strait. I mean, that's ridiculous.

HOST: How frustrating is the fact that we're going to see gas prices go up again? We just spoke to an economist before, and he said, yes, we saw the prices go down because the Strait of Hormuz and the peace deal were reopened. Now it's closed again, he says. We could see those prices jump as early as tomorrow morning.

GROTHMAN: Well, I'm a big supporter of President Trump, but again, sometimes you wonder if we shouldn't have let this war go on a couple more weeks. So it was more apparent who won the war and who lost the war.

HOST: Well, I think Iran thinks it is apparent they are broadcasting to anyone who will listen that they're going into this with the upper hand and with complete authority. So we'll see how that's handled in the negotiations.

If it looks like a win for Iran, and it sounds like a win for Iran, and it smells like a win for Iran, you know, it just might be a win for Iran. But when you get paid to lie, it's a win for Trump.