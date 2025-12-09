Grothman Devastated By Possibility Of Affordable Healthcare, Food

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Nearest Bratwurst Broil) appeared on the Milwaukee-based talk show UpFront to discuss the possibility of restoring SNAP and ACA subsidies. Before introducing Grothman, the show gave a background of how Trump's syndicate is threatening to withhold funding from states that do not collaborate with their fascism.

When the hosts asked Grothman about SNAP benefits exclaimed that 41 million people were receiving SNAP benefits and argued that that number alone was proof that there had to be some sort of fraud going on. And he might have a point. That number is not even 12% of the entire population. Given the number of people who are making less than a living wage, how many people are unemployed, and the runaway inflation of Trumpnomics, 41 million sounds like a lot of people aren't getting the help they need. But knowing Grothman, his biggest complaint about SNAP is the number of Black and Brown-skinned people who are receiving help.

Grothman also complained about his fellow Republicans, whom he felt weren't properly respectful toward Speaker of Tongues Jebus Johnson. He felt that many of them, like Rep Elise Stefanik, are only doing it to make a name for themselves in order to seek higher office. It has nothing to do with seeing the writing on the wall, saying that Americans are pissed and there will be a political bloodbath next year if they don't change course immediately.

When it came to ACA subsidies, Grothman looked forlorn as he admitted that there's a chance it would pass through the House:

HOST: And if a vote on subsidies does come to the House before the end of the year, does it pass the House? GROTHMAN: I hate to guess. My guess is there are enough people there who will vote yes on anything that if it is the Democrat plan, I think it'll pass the House. I shouldn't say that, but you know, you only need to add three or four to the Democrats, and it'll pass. So, you think if a vote was put on the floor, the subsidies would be extended? I'm being a pessimist to say that. But because we don't have the money at all, at all, at all, but, you know, you get four or five Republicans, are we going to hold the line? I don't know.

What a nightmare! Millions of Americans kept out of harm's way! Egads.

Grothman did have one solid point, though. These programs are expensive. Necessary, but expensive. There needs to be some kind of balance. I strongly suggest rescinding the tax cuts contained in the OBBB. We might as well rescind the 2017 GOP Tax Scam while we're at it, just for good measure.

It's not that there's not enough money. It's that there are too many Republicans with their priorities all screwed up. Ironically, that's what makes them Republicans.