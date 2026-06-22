'Null And Void': James Comer Cries About President Biden's Pardons

Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer whined like a shivering and abandoned child about former President Joe Biden's pardons and demanded they be nullified.

Outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard continued Trump's vengeance tour against political rivals, and Dr. Fauci became the next target. Dr. Fauci became MAGA's punching bag over COVID, because Trump ran the pandemic like he was handling the Iran war, and the lead doctor refused to participate in their lies and snake oil cures. So, on her way out, Gabbard released a report, full of innuendo and half-truths that does not prove Dr. Fauci guilty of anything.

If Comer really cared about presidential pardons, he'd be holding hearings right now on Demented Donald's use of them, but I digress.

MARIA: Do you think that the pardon is legitimate if, in fact, it was done by the auto pen? I mean, that's the question now, because, yeah, go ahead. COMER: Well, I don't think it's so much the auto pen as it is the fact that there were never any meetings that Joe Biden had with his staff on these pardons. The only pardon that Joe Biden signed was for his son, Hunter Biden. But let's take the auto pen off the table. I know there's a lot about the auto pen. I don't want that to be the defense. The defense is there were never any scheduled meetings on his calendar. There was not a single person involved in the pardon process, in the decision-making on who authorized the auto pen that ever met with Joe Biden and discussed the individual pardon. So there's no evidence Joe Biden had any decision-making in the pardon process. So I think that alone is more than enough evidence to declare all the pardons issued by Joe Biden in the last day of his presidency null and void. Yeah. I mean, this is quite extraordinary. I mean, here you have Anthony Fauci, the one person who knew everything. He was in charge of all this bioweapon money. He actually knew what was happening and where, and he knew that we had funded gain-of-function resources.

MAGA and Comer are furious that President Biden pardoned Dr. Fauci, because it is obvious he would've been targeted and vilified by Republican-led Congress and Vonshitzhispants in the Oval Office. He is their unicorn scapegoat for the COVID pandemic.

Republicans hate the US Constitution and treat it as a garment they decide to wear one day and throw it in the garbage the next.