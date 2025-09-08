Incompetent James Comer Thinks He'll Get To Interview Kamala Harris

HANNITY: When you look at the new information as reported by John, will you call in Kamala Harris? Will you call in family members? And by the way, if they received a pardon, they would not have the ability to plead the fifth if I'm not mistaken. I think that's a good thing.

COMER: Yeah, that's right.

And I think the chances of Kamala Harris being asked to come in and testify increased significantly with this newest memo that John Solomon just talked about moments ago.

So look, she's Vice President. Harris did not have the authority to approve the pardon.*

Joe Biden has done one interview post-presidency and that was with the New York Times and he admitted that he delegated the pardon authority.

That is not how pardons work. Only the president of the United States has the ability to pardon someone.

That's the law, and I think with what Joe Biden did when he self incriminated himself with respect to his pardon process with the New York Times.

With this new memo with the depositions that and transcribed interviews that we've already received from Biden's inner circle. I don't see how these pardons can stand up in a court of law, and I'm I'm pretty certain that that President Trump would agree that that you know this isn't how the pardon process works.

And and there's no evidence that's emerged that Joe Biden himself knew and approved all those individual pardons.