Incompetent James Comer Thinks He'll Get To Interview Kamala Harris

Rep James Comer, the incompetent chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, ranted to Fox News' Sean Hannity his aspirations and plans to try and get VP Kamala Harris to testify about his autopen nonsense.
This country is under attack by Demented Donald, who is allowing his freaks in the cabinet to destroy the CDC, healthcare, vaccines, the economy, and using the military on US soil against his political rivals to name just a few things more important, but what is Gomer Comer yelling about? President Biden's pardons and an autopen.
Comer has been a complete failure in his attempts to smear Biden, through the use of moronic investigations, uncovering nothing but his incompetence.
HANNITY: When you look at the new information as reported by John, will you call in Kamala Harris? Will you call in family members? And by the way, if they received a pardon, they would not have the ability to plead the fifth if I'm not mistaken. I think that's a good thing.
COMER: Yeah, that's right.
And I think the chances of Kamala Harris being asked to come in and testify increased significantly with this newest memo that John Solomon just talked about moments ago.
So look, she's Vice President. Harris did not have the authority to approve the pardon.*
Joe Biden has done one interview post-presidency and that was with the New York Times and he admitted that he delegated the pardon authority.
That is not how pardons work. Only the president of the United States has the ability to pardon someone.
That's the law, and I think with what Joe Biden did when he self incriminated himself with respect to his pardon process with the New York Times.
With this new memo with the depositions that and transcribed interviews that we've already received from Biden's inner circle. I don't see how these pardons can stand up in a court of law, and I'm I'm pretty certain that that President Trump would agree that that you know this isn't how the pardon process works.
And and there's no evidence that's emerged that Joe Biden himself knew and approved all those individual pardons.
Comer is using John Solomon about the autopen, but he was fired from The Hill for hyping Rudy Giuliani nonsense against Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in an effort to support Trump
No matter what he fails at -- and it's everything -- Comer is always welcome on right-wing media to hype his next phony conspiracy. This is another attempt to distract the American public from the disastrous actions Donald Trump has been taking.
*This is a right wing lie. Kamala Harris did not approve any pardons.