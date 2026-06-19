Nearly 160 Troops Sick With Flu, Thanks To Hegseth

File under “Don’t say we didn’t warn you!”

The New York Times reported that less than two months after the unqualified and unfit Defense Secretary Pete “WhiskeyLeaks” Hegseth rescinded the mandate for troops to get flu vaccines, almost 160 of them at Lackland Air Force base are sick with the flu. One has died, though it is not known for sure that flu is the cause.

As John Amato previously reported, Hegseth made his killer decision in late April because “your faith and your convictions are not negotiable.”

Well, guess what Petey Puffy Face? The flu virus is not negotiable either. “The outbreak at the base in San Antonio raced through an Air Force Basic Military Training wing, where new recruits sleep on bunk beds in open bays and share meals at large communal tables,” The Times said.

Who could have guessed such a thing would happen? Just about anybody.

It’s not just a matter of basic decency to protect our serving men and women from serious illness. It’s also a matter of keeping our troops ready and able to fight. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, an Air Force veteran and chair of the Armed Services Committee, opposed the policy for that very reason, according to The Times, saying, “You know, you do give up certain rights when you take the oath,” and “It’s just part of it.”

Of course, the Pentagon is taking none of the personal responsibility Republicans are always demanding of others. “Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, on Thursday defended Mr. Hegseth’s handling of the vaccine policy, saying the changes were ‘based upon thorough risk assessments’ designed to maximize the readiness and lethality of the force,” as per The Times.

Sure, Jan.

In a “watch what they do, not what they say” moment, “the Air Force issued an exception to the voluntary vaccine policy, requiring that all recruits at Lackland get flu shots — part of a broader effort to stem the virus’s spread,” The Times noted.

Wanna bet there will be more outbreaks at other bases elsewhere? That is, if more outbreaks have not already happened that we just don't know about.