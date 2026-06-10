Nick Fuentes Spews Racist, Immoral Attack On Unhoused And Black People

His cataclysmic awfulness is fulfilled with not many words.
Nick Fuentes Spews Racist, Immoral Attack On Unhoused And Black People
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJune 10, 2026

Nick Fuentes ripped off one of the most vile rants one could imagine against Black Americans and the homeless.

"Homeless have taken over everything, including Santa Monica, because they built a train to ship them out there," Fuentes said. "It's literally like n**ger express."

This amalgam of Nazism and the KKK is revolting.

"Now they've taken over Beverly Hills and they've taken over Santa Monica," he fretted.

Fuentes doesn't live in Santa Monica, I do.

His fantasies are quite disturbing. He's ranting about scumbag Spencer Pratt, who just got booted out the Mayor race by voters in Los Angeles.

His hatred is palpable, even through video.

So we just need a candidate who's going to run and win under like with no shame.

We just need a sociopath, dark triad, tyrant, dictator type figure to run and then just do what must be done.

Make the deals, be crooked, be corrupt, lie, and then just bring in the water cannons.

Bring in the water cannons, bring in the tanks.

Wouldn't you love to see these homeless encampments being crushed by a tank?

I would love to see the water cannons.

I would love to see a tank.

I would love to see a tank destroy everything in Skid Row.

I wouldn't mind seeing David Letterman's steamroller crushing someone, and they aren't on skid row.

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Nick Fuentes says California must be taken over by a corrupt sociopath tyrant dictator who will send in tanks to crush homeless encampments: "Homeless have taken over everything, including Santa Monica because they built a train to ship 'em out there. It's literally like n*gger express."

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— Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) June 9, 2026 at 9:39 AM

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