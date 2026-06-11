Jessica Tarlov Leaves Fox Cohost Speechless On Trump Hypocrisy With Platner

Fox's Jessica Tarlov brought the receipts on this Wednesday's The Five when her lame cohosts went after Maine senate nominee Graham Platner.

Tarlov first shot down her cohort who continually pretends to be a comedian — Greg Gutfeld — and his accusations of hypocrisy, and pretending that Trump is not actually an existential threat who has continually been enabled by Platner's rival Susan Collins, before finally leaving her other cohost — Emily Campagno — speechless when she tried to pretend Trump has never insulted any military heroes.

Tarlov also did her best to try to combat snarky asshole Gutfeld for pretending that the Dobbs decision hasn't killed women in need of health care with problematic pregnancies due to onerous abortion laws across the country that the ghoul tried to laugh off.

TARLOV: I can't stop. I've been dying to ask you — why didn't Democrats use their machine? We have seen it at play, literally removing and disappearing people all over this United States. Why didn't they find someone more normal? Why didn't they find a candidate that maybe wouldn't even have the baggage? They had one. Why didn't they put the machine behind him?

Well, they tried. The machine hunted Jared Golden, who would have trounced in this primary — but he doesn't want to be in politics anymore because of the tone and tenor of it. His family gets threats. He was like, you know what? I'm out of here. He's a moderate guy who wins Maine's second district when the state goes for Trump. Jared Golden still wins. He's got tattoos, he's got the whole thing. He doesn't quite sound like a truck running over gravel, but he sounds pretty damn good. He didn't want to do it.

Then Chuck Schumer went and got Janet Mills, who — if Janet Mills was six years younger, it might have worked at this moment.

But Jesse — and I don't know, clip this — Jesse Watters is right. I don't think I've said that before. And to what Greg said about nothing changing if Susan Collins is senator again: if she wins re-election, that is the problem for Mainers, and that is the problem across this country.

They want change agents. You guys were the ones telling me in 2016 —



GUTFELD: What happens if you don't get it? What do you mean? Does the world end?

TARLOV: You know what happens? Susan Collins, who touts her independent streak, now votes with Trump 95 percent of the time. She continues to back his agenda. And guess what? There are going to be one, maybe two Supreme Court seats up. Susan Collins is going to vote for his nominee — who will be an even younger Brett Kavanaugh — just like she did for Kavanaugh. And you know who won't do that? Graham Platner will stand in the way.

GUTFELD: So you're validating exactly what I said. You are painting some kind of an existential —



TARLOV: I do think it is. When you look at the —

GUTFELD: So you would vote for him?

TARLOV: Susan Collins loves to hang her proverbial hat —

GUTFELD: For a guy with a Nazi tattoo?

TARLOV: I said I feel lucky that I am not voting in Maine right now. I think it is a very tough decision. I wish I was in New York 12 and had a more interesting race to vote in on the congressional level — but I'm in Dan Goldman's district.

Susan Collins loves to say she's pro-choice. The Dobbs decision threw it back to the states. We have 13 states alone with trigger laws where, if you're six weeks pregnant, you can't get access to reproductive healthcare. That's something that mortally offends Susan Collins — and yet she votes for Republican nominees to the court who go ahead and put through a decision like Dobbs.

GUTFELD: Which was —

TARLOV: No, it's fine to you. It is not fine to the women who are bleeding out, who cannot get the care that they need —

GUTFELD: Bleeding out?

TARLOV: Yes, that's what happens, Greg. If you go to an emergency room in the middle of a miscarriage —



GUTFELD: Yes, millions of women are gonna bleed out if Susan Collins wins — do you see the point? That's what they want you to believe. Prove it.

TARLOV: It is a change election where people are amped up. Dana already talked about the huge turnout. And if you listened to Plattner's speech yesterday, he said a couple of things I think are really important:

"I've made mistakes in my life — mistakes that I regret, that I live with and continue to learn from. If you give me the chance, I will be a senator for the people who cannot afford to buy a senator."

That's what people are looking for. They want someone in office who they don't think can be bought off.

And about Republicans going after Graham Plattner — they're doing exactly what Jesse is describing. I was listening to Kellyanne last night talking about his scandals: cheated on his wife, he lied, insulted heroes.

That's Donald Trump.

CAMPAGNO: He did not insult heroes.

TARLOV: Yes, he did. Oh, I'm sorry — Donald Trump never insulted John McCain?

CAMPAGNO: Mm.

TARLOV: Oh, okay.