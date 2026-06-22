Trump Holds Security Funding Hostage Until States Adopt His Election Reforms

Donald J. Trump's latest bit of inanity: The president is dangling billions in Homeland Security grants (you know, the anti-terrorism and disaster prep money) and threatening to slash 20% unless states ditch their voting machines.

Then, to comply, the states must switch to hand-marked paper ballots and run voter rolls through his favorite citizenship database, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Yeah, sure, he’s 'securing the homeland' by using hurricane money as a bargaining chip for his form of election reform.

The new policy is the latest move in Trump's ongoing push to combat what he calls widespread voter fraud — a claim researchers have repeatedly debunked — while increasing federal control over state-run elections. The announcement arrives as several states have moved to legally block federal interference in how they conduct elections.

Under revised rules tied to several DHS grant programs, states would be required to make a series of changes: phasing out certain electronic voting equipment in favor of hand-marked paper ballots, and running their voter rolls through a DHS citizenship verification database that has drawn significant criticism.

States that refuse to comply would face financial penalties. The grants in question are projected to exceed $1 billion this fiscal year and serve as a primary federal funding stream helping state and local governments fight terrorism, protect critical infrastructure, and respond to major disasters.

The grants have long required states to dedicate at least 3% of the funds to election security — but the new guidelines, obtained by the outlet, and expected to be formally distributed to states later this month, go much further than that.

They mandate specific election-related reforms and impose serious consequences for noncompliance: states that push back could lose 20% of their grant funding, potentially costing them millions in critical security dollars.

Via CNN:

The gambit fits a broader Trump playbook: using federal funds as leverage to pressure states to adopt policies aligned with his agenda. The administration has taken similar steps to punish states over immigration policies and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Courts have blocked some of those efforts, and this one could soon face legal challenges as well. Trump’s attempts to unilaterally overhaul how elections are run — with executive orders and demands for sensitive voter data — have also run into legal hurdles. The Constitution gives states control over administering the ballot. Congress can pass election regulations, but the president has very limited powers to force election rule changes on his own, courts have found. “I expect (the new requirements) will be blocked in the courts,” said David Becker, a former Justice Department lawyer who now advises election officials.

Yeah, it will definitely be blocked by the courts, since Trump has no constitutional authority over how state and local officials are charged with administering elections. But his fear over the upcoming midterm elections is palpable. And he's putting our country's security at risk over that.