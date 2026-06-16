The Receipts Are In: Trump Lied About His Ballroom

Five months after bulldozing the White House East Wing, Trump stood in the Oval Office and told reporters the replacement ballroom and bunker project would run no more than $400 million — every penny of it covered by private donors. "This is taxpayer-free. We have no taxpayer putting up 10 cents," he said on March 31. But that was bullshit. You're shocked, I know.

But his own contractor had already done the math. A detailed cost summary prepared for the White House more than three weeks before Trump's comments put the real price tag at $600 million — with more than half of that coming from taxpayers, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post. Federal payments to contractor Clark Construction had already been flowing for weeks by the time Trump made those claims, with more than a dozen approved invoices totaling tens of millions in public funds.

This wasn't a one-time slip. Since announcing the East Wing project last July, Trump has consistently insisted the cost wouldn't exceed $400 million and that a private nonprofit would foot the entire bill. Internal project summaries tell a different story — one in which taxpayer dollars were baked into the budget from the very beginning, at levels far beyond what the administration has ever admitted publicly or in court.

The White House didn't respond to questions about any of it, The Post reports. Instead, spokesman Davis Ingle offered a statement insisting Trump and "generous American patriots" are funding the ballroom to the tune of $400 million. Clark Construction declined to comment and punted to the White House.

The Post got its hands on six separate cost estimates for the East Wing project, spanning July 2025 through March of this year, that lay out both the climbing price tag and where the money was actually expected to come from. The project has been deeply unpopular with most Americans, and even some Republicans have resisted funding it.

From the very start, the numbers didn't match the pitch. When the White House announced the ballroom plan on July 31, 2025, it pegged the cost at $200 million and promised Trump and "patriot donors" would cover it all. But internal records show that just three weeks earlier, the administration had already received a preliminary estimate of $270 million, with more than $100 million of that coming from taxpayers via the Secret Service and the White House Military Office. A White House lawyer even rewrote contract language to frame the project as "security-related," specifically to justify using Secret Service funds, noting the edit was necessary to "comply with fiscal law principles."

The gap between Trump's public statements and internal reality only widened from there. Another shocker, right? In October, Trump told reporters the cost had risen to $300 million and that he and "some friends" would cover "100 percent" of it. The contractor's estimate from that same week put the actual figure at $478 million, with taxpayers on the hook for nearly half. By March, the price had climbed to $600 million, with $307 million expected to come from federal agencies.

Contracting experts who reviewed the documents were blunt: the administration's claims that donors are footing the bill don't hold up. "You can't disentangle the entertainment space from all of the other parts," said one former Pentagon acquisition official. "It's one structure," — and taxpayers, he said, are clearly helping to pay for it.

That contractor timeline is pretty damning stuff, don't you think?

And we fucking wanted affordable health care, and now, the tone-deaf president's main focus is doing his little fist-y dance in his fancy pants ballroom. Trump certainly doesn't act like someone who plans to evacuate the White House when his term ends. He certainly didn't want to leave the last time. Prove me wrong.