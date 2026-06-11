Trump Shares His Bizarre Reason For Supporting Tom Tiffany

Trump doesn't like Tom Tiffany for his bootlicking or his fealty. In fact, it has nothing to do with Tiffany at all
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 11, 2026

When Trump traveled to Wisconsin, he took a break from slapping himself on the back to give a backhanded endorsement to Tom Tiffany, who is running for governor. Trump said his support wasn't because Tiffany voted with Him 100%, including refusing to certify the 2020 election and voting against releasing the Trumpstein files.

In fact, it had nothing to do with Tiffany at all:

By the way, speaking of Tom Tiffany, he's one of the best congressmen in our country. And I was there, I don't know, seven, eight years ago, right at the beginning. I endorsed this guy. I didn't know. I had no idea, but I liked his last name. You know why? Because I bought the air rights many years ago off Tiffany, and I made a lot of money. So I saw Tom Tiffany, and I backed him, and he went like a rocket ship, and he won, and you've kept winning, and now he's running for a thing called governor.

Gosh, what a selling point. Sorry, but I like integrity, democracy, and freedom a lot more than your money, Don-old.

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