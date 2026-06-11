Trump Shares His Bizarre Reason For Supporting Tom Tiffany

When Trump traveled to Wisconsin, he took a break from slapping himself on the back to give a backhanded endorsement to Tom Tiffany, who is running for governor. Trump said his support wasn't because Tiffany voted with Him 100%, including refusing to certify the 2020 election and voting against releasing the Trumpstein files.

In fact, it had nothing to do with Tiffany at all:

By the way, speaking of Tom Tiffany, he's one of the best congressmen in our country. And I was there, I don't know, seven, eight years ago, right at the beginning. I endorsed this guy. I didn't know. I had no idea, but I liked his last name. You know why? Because I bought the air rights many years ago off Tiffany, and I made a lot of money. So I saw Tom Tiffany, and I backed him, and he went like a rocket ship, and he won, and you've kept winning, and now he's running for a thing called governor.

Gosh, what a selling point. Sorry, but I like integrity, democracy, and freedom a lot more than your money, Don-old.