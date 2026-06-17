MN U.S. Attorney Can't Define Antifa Or Show Evidence Of Violent Crimes

An effort to punish Minnesota residents for protesting against unconstrained and out of control ICE agents that eventually killed two of their residents, US prosecutors charged 15 Minnesotans for opposing their immigration law on the pretext of being in Antifa. but being unable to define what Antifa is, beyond acknowledging in the charging document that "antifa" also means "antifascist."

During Tuesday's press conference, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen couldn't explain what Antifa is and offered no examples of injuries or violent actions taken against federal agents when pressed by reporters.

Antifa is an antifascist organization. ICE's reprehensible actions in Minnesota were fascist.

"How is the DOJ, how do you define Antifa?," a reporter asked. "What is Antifa?"

"So what is Antifa goes beyond I think the scope of what this indictment is," Rosen said. "But what we can tell you is that we have plenty of people that self-identify in that way and you might want to ask them that question."

A U.S. attorney should be able to identify the group that they are indicting. What does it mean that a definition goes beyond the scope of this indictment?

These indictments are also a pretext to arrest and prosecute any person in any state that protests against Stephen Miller's private army of racist scumbags. They are criminalizing any actions they can willy-nilly claim are impeding ICE's activities.

ROSEN: It's a crime to conspire for the purpose of impeding or injuring federal officers. It's a crime to conspire together in order to commit crimes of violence. It's a crime to get together to stalk. It's a crime to get together to make threats. It's a crime to get together to assault federal officers. It's a crime to get together to destroy federal property. Yes, I'm sorry. REPORTER: These were thought crimes, how many officers were injured as a result.... ROSEN: I'm not sure that anything I just said is a thought crime. I don't think I'm not. I'm not following the question. REPORTER: Yes, how many of these officers were injured as a result of these alleged actions? That was that was the question. ROSEN So again, the all of the numbers on this will all roll out in the course of the prosecution.

Does "stalking," mean congregating in front of a federal building? Why couldn't Rosen list any injured officers whom he claims are part of his indictments?

If anyone thought Trump was not going to continue to terrorize the people in Minnesota, you'd not been paying attention.

The country was up in arms after ICE agents had killed two of their citizens, so Trump replaced Kristi Noem to pause their heinous actions while they waited to spring these new ridiculous charges on Minnesota.

Freedom of speech is now a crime in Trump's DOJ. Also thought crimes.