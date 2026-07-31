Alex Jones Calls For 25th Amendment Against Donald Trump

Alex Jones is calling for the 25th Amendment to be implemented against Donald Trump because the only way to stop Trump and his Iran war is to impeach him.

How times have changed. Many members of the MAGA cult are fed up with Trump's tariffs, 1.8 billion dollar slush fund, and starting a war with Iran he promised he never would. Alex Jones was at the forefront of supporting Demented Donald until he got sued to the gills for his horrific actions against the Sandy Hook families. Like most people, Jones sees a ground war coming into Iran, and he wants out.

JONES: The big issue is how to stop Trump. And we have to have Congress go for the war powers. They've three times tried to vote war powers. They're supposed to authorize a war. This is a war, they're getting the draft ready. If this isn't a war, nothing's a war. I mean, this is absolutely out of control. And so I'm calling for it right now. 25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country. It's impeachable alone with the President supporting the NDAA. I agree with Tucker Carlson and all of the people that voted for this, to merge us with the foreign military. It actually says in section 219, clear as day. Need to be in Nuremberg-style trials. I mean, this is unbelievable. And if you think it's crazy now, imagine what's coming with this.

Jones didn't stop there. Even this creep recognizes Trump is running the government like a fascist oligarch.

JONES: They want us in a total war so they can censor and take our freedoms and nationalize everything and push us aside with AI, total liability, immunity and protection. This is a disaster. We are facing tyranny, but the public's awakening. We've got to come together and transcend left and right. And we have to say no to an expanded war that will definitely destroy the economy, kill a bunch of our troops. They're preparing a massive ground invasion.

Bibi Netanyahu certainly wants American troops on the ground in Iran, but the vast majority of Americans do not.

🚨Weird News: Alex Jones is calling for President Trump's impeachment and the 25th Amendment pic.twitter.com/ff7SBgQHgJ — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 29, 2026

Oh, look. Roger Stone is sad.